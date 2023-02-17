Female DJ gets mother multi-million naira house, advises on hardwork

By Ezra Ukanwa

A Nigerian popular female Disc Jockey, DJ, Iwuagwu Ebere Pat, also known as, Commissioner DJ Wysei, has inspired many ladies in Nigeria as has built a multi-million house for her mother.

Pat, who hails from the south eastern part of Nigeria, Imo state, and does her craft on international stages, advised young girls to go into legit jobs, saying that the benefits come slowly but surely.

She disclosed this on her social media handle where she thanked God for granting her heart desire to build a multimillion Naira mansion for her aged mother and a luxury car to go with it.

Her words: “So I promised to demolish our former house and build a new home for my mother and buy her a car. I’m so proud I achieved that now, hard work, hustle slow and steady.

Also she said, “I can proudly say anytime anyday I built my mother a house. Indeed the hustle paid off. Note that in an entertainment industry dominated by men who usually surprise their parents with houses and cars, I broke the record to be the first female DJ to write my name in the stand of time to surprise my mum with an amazing gift for the year.”

While speaking to our correspondent, the Pat’s brand manager, Ms Iyang- Udo Nnah Imelda, expressed her profound joy and excitement, saying that she has inspired other ladies and women especially the girl- child.

Additionally, she made it known to us that legit hustle pays, saying “you don’t need to look at others to measure your time to fulfill purpose in life. Slowly but surely it will come to pass.”