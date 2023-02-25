Fears, trepidation as Ndigbo go to polls

.

By Chioma Gabriel, Editor Special Features

For years, the southeast geo-political zone has been under siege by the activities of gunmen and some violent agitators. who kill, maim and destroy at will.

Most of these activities have been attributed to Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based leader of the Auto-Pilot faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

But hopefully, there will be an end to an era of violent political activities in the zone as Simon Ekpa was arrested and questioned during the week by the Finnish Central Criminal Police.

Ekpa, a self-styled disciple of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had been issuing threats to residents of Nigeria’s southeast and indeed had wreaked a lot of havoc in the southeast.

His insistence on no-elections in the southeast, asking the easterners to boycott the election or be dealt with has left many in fear and is believed to have caused a lot of violence and killings in the zone.

Most of the killings, violence, and burning of INEC offices and police stations happening in the southeast have been attributed to him.

But in a report which surfaced on social media on Thursday afternoon, it was gathered that the Separatist has now been arrested by the Police in Finland.

But will his arrest stop the political violence and killings in the zone?

Just last Sunday, five gunmen campaigning for no election in the South East were killed by the police in Anambra State, while one policeman lost his life.

The gunmen, said to be working for Simon Ekpa residing in Finland, had attempted to bomb the 33 Police Station in Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi local government area of the state.

They were also said to be responsible for the bombing of the Police Area Command, Ogidi in Idemili North local government area where three policemen were killed on Saturday.

Similar attacks had also taken place at Ukpor in Nnewi South and Ihiala in Anambra State where the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was burnt.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident, said: “The combined security team, made up of the police and the military, today( Sunday) 19/2/2023 by 5:58 am, neutralized a gang of five armed men, recovered two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items, in a response to a distress call on an attack at 3 3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA.”

“The notorious gang who were armed with guns, IEDs, and petrol bombs, started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station but were engaged and resisted by gallant officers attached to the station.

“During the gun duel, unfortunately, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb the armed men threw inside the station.

“Also, one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen.

“The situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed. Meanwhile, Joint operations are still ongoing and further development shall be communicated.”

Last Wednesday, a Labour Party Senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu was killed by gunmen in Enugu.

Oyibo, a lawyer was attacked while returning from a campaign trip in Agbani area.

He was said to have been burnt inside his vehicle, and three persons were suspected to be with him in the vehicle but it was not yet known how many of the occupants were killed.

Somewhere else in Enugu the same day, gunmen also attacked the convoy of Oforchukwu Egbo, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Enugu north/south federal constituency.

The incident was said to have occurred at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu south LGA of the state.

The assailants reportedly burnt one of the drivers in the convoy to death.

Similarly, gunmen kidnapped the wife of the traditional ruler of Amuro autonomous community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, Ugoeze Umugborogu.

Apart from kidnapping the monarch’s wife, the rampaging gunmen also burnt the country homes of the chairmen of the All Progressives Congress and Labour Party in Amuro ward.

The development caused panic in the community as residents fled their homes.

The source said: “ Ugoeze Umugborogu, the wife of the late king of Amuro autonomous community, has been kidnapped.

“After kidnapping the woman, they went to the house of the Labour Party chairman in Amuro ward, Ifediora Umegboroagu, and razed it. The man and his family were away when they struck.

“They equally razed the house of the APC chairman in the ward. This is going out of hand. The government should come to our rescue.”

Okigwe LGA has in the last few months become a hotbed for criminal activities.

Last Tuesday, some gunmen razed five houses in Amagu Ihube community in Okigwe LGA which included the houses of the state commissioner for youths and sports, Emeka Okoronkwo, a former Dean of the Law Faculty of the Imo State University, Nnamdi Obiaraeri, a retired Director of State Security Service, Nnaemeka Ngwu and two others.

Gunmen had last week also razed the country homes of the Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Okigwe LGA, Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, and that of the Director General of the candidate of the Labour Party Okigwe North House of Representatives election, Okey Unam.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, told our correspondent that he had yet to be briefed on the latest incidents.

In Abakaliki Ebonyi State, gunmen, last Thursday killed the Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in Ohafia Agba Ward, Monday Idoko, in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He was shot in the head in his Onueke village, Ohofia-Agba community at about 11:00 p.m. last night.

A relative of the deceased family said in a telephone interview, that the assailants entered the village and dragged the victim who was asleep, and shot him in the head.

Another APGA supporter in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Oscar Elom was also murdered in the same manner, as he too was dragged out from his shop at Ngbo and shot in the head.

Many political observers are speculating that members and leaders of APGA were being attacked and some killed in some parts of the state, to whittle down the political influence and support the party was gaining ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

The political violence in parts of the southeast has been attributed to Simon Ekpa because of his no-election stance in the southeast.

Simon Ekpa, a self-styled disciple of detained Nnamdi Kanu came into reckoning after the rendition of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader.

During Kanu’s incarceration, Simon Ekpa became announced as the lead broadcaster of Radio Biafra, appointed to replace Nnamdi Kanu in Radio Biafra.

But shortly after, IPOB disengaged him, citing his refusal to sign the rules of engagement of Radio Biafra.

IPOB’s Spokesperson, Emma Powerful in a statement announced: “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has observed with regrets that Mazi Simon Ekpa whom our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave an appointment and duty to start broadcasting on Radio Biafra doesn’t want to follow the laid down rules of operation in Radio Biafra.

Ekpa’s broadcasts through his social media pages have wreaked a lot of damage in the southeast. For several months, the economic life of people in the region has suffered greatly. Killings and violence of every type have enveloped the zone but hopefully, the elections would be peaceful.

Will his arrest stop the violence in the zone?

Only time will tell.