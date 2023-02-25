FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in crash

John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party Chairman for the FCT, Sunday Zaka, is dead.

A family member who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to announced it confirmed the development to Vanguard on Saturday.

He said, “Our brother, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory, died in a motor accident with some of his aides in the early hours of this morning .

“The late chairman who was a committed party member died on his way home to Kuje from a party engagement around 3:00am alongside his personal security aide.”

