Fast for peaceful poll, Tinubu’s victory — Osun APC urges members

.

Shina Abubakar

With barely five days to the conduct of the presidential election, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state has charged members to fast and pray for a peaceful poll and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

The party’s acting Chairman Tajudeen Lawal in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the Director of Media, Kola Olabisi, tasked the members and supporters of the party in the state to observe a three-day fasting and prayer to seek the favour of God for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Lawal hinted that his party does not joke with the potency of fasting and prayer as there is no logjam that cannot be remedied by the All-knowing God by communicating with Him through fasting and prayer.

He directed that the fasting and prayer session should be held between tomorrow (Wednesday) and Friday which is the eve of the conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections.

“The prayer point for the APC members and supporters should be that God Almighty should finish His work which He had started a long time ago on the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all the party’s national and state assemblies’ candidates.

“You should also remember in your supplications to God to pray for crisis-free elections and the subsequent victory of all the party’s candidates”, it stated.

The Acting Chairman reminded members and supporters of the party that their permanent voter’s cards should be within reach by now to enable them to partake actively in the elections.

He pleaded with them to observe all the directives of the umpire of the elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to the letter in order to avoid voiding and cancellation of their votes.

Lawal charged the APC members and supporters to resist any act of provocation by the enemies of democracy which could lead to the promotion of crisis before, during and after the elections.