Farmers-Herders Conflicts: Experts advocate establishment of Livestock Ministry

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Experts at a National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts have advocated the creation of a Ministry of Livestock Resources as a way out of the recurrent violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

The two-day conference which was organized by Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state ended on February 14, but with its Communiqué issued on February 16.

In the Communiqué which was signed by a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega, participants advocated the need to “establish the Ministry of Livestock Resources in line with the practice in many other West African countries”.

“In the alternative, Federal and State Governments should expand the scope of existing Departments of Livestock Production to address the broader needs of the industry”, they added.

The Conference which was declared open by Dr Ganduje had in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar Ill; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, representative of the Minister of State, Agriculture and Rural Development; the representative of the Senate President; and representatives of Civil Society Organizations and Development Partners

The Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Mansur Muktar chaired the opening session while the keynote address on sustainable livestock production in Nigeria was presented by Professor Eustace A. Iyayi, the Registrar, Nigerian Institute of Animal Science.

Participants also stressed the need for the creation of additional research institutions for beef, dairy and pasture production as a strategy for expanding funding and enacting policies and programmes for the development of the sector at all levels of government.

Some of the other resolutions include; “Government at all levels need to invest in creating the needed infrastructure and delivery of essential services in education, healthcare, veterinary services, extension service delivery, access to information and training to provide the needed skills and capacity for transforming traditional livestock production systems.

“Review the National Livestock Transformation Plan NLTP and other similar programmes and broaden the development options with clear funding framework and mechanisms to ensure effective implementation, supported by strong political will. Such programmes should be environmentally adaptable, socially acceptable and viable over the short, medium and long term periods”.