Family of murdered RTEAN official besiege court

—-Alleges plot to scuttle trial of suspects

By Henry OJELU

Family members of Mr Muda Balogun, a Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, official allegedly murdered by three men on September 2022 in the Oko-Afo, Ojo area of Lagos State on Monday besieged the premises of Tinubu Magistrate Court.

The wife, children, and other family members of the deceased were sighted crying profusely as they alleged a plot by the Police to scuttle the trial of the suspects.

Pleading with Police authorities and the Lagos State Government to ensure that justice is served in the matter, one of the family members who did not want his name mentioned said that there are indications that the suspects are conspiring with some police officers to evade justice.

“All we want is justice for our late brother, father, husband and breadwinner of our family. From the look of things, there appears to move to scuttle the trial. We are pleading with the Police high command and Lagos state government to ensure that justice is served in the trial,” the family member said.

The suspected killer of Muda, Kazeem Jinadu,50, Maaru Amisu,36, and Oluwatobi Ajao,48, were charged on December 12, 2022 before the Tinubu Magistrates Court on a five-count offence bordering on conspiracy, unlawful display of arms in public, willful damage, grievous harm, and murder.

They were remanded in prison pending legal advice by the office of the Directorate for Public Prosecution, DPP, and the matter was adjourned till February 2.

However, on February 2, when the case was mentioned, a police officer from Zone 2 Police Command, brought an application and asked that the case should be struck out of court.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. K.K. Awoyinka however rejected the plea and told the police officer that she did not have the power to strike out a matter already in DPP’s office.

Earlier during the proceedings, the counsel watching brief for the deceased family, Mr. Mubashir Babatunde-Oshodi, had urged, the Magistrate to disregard the letter and the application to withdraw charges insisting that it was aimed at perverting justice.

When the matter came up on Monday, Magistrate Awoyinka further remanded the accused persons for another 20 days in prison

She adjourned the case until March 3, 2023, pending the DPP’s advice.