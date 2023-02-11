Family confirms death of South African rapper, AKA

The family of South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly called AKA has confirmed his tragic passing on Friday evening.

According to reports, AKA was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night.

The South African police department has confirmed the shooting incident, which took place in Durban’s Florida Rd.

According to an eyewitness, A.K.A was shot five times at 8pm and was the only individual targeted in the incident. The situation is still developing, and the South African police department is actively investigating the shooting.

The news of A.K.A’s shooting highlights the ongoing issue of violence and gun-related incidents in South Africa.