Falling in love with music has been like a lifelong journey- X-TWO J

By Precious Chukwudi

ThankGod Kelechi Johnny known professionally as “X-TWO J” is a Nigerian musician, (born on September 18th), based in Lagos. He is known for his viral songs “Lappy” and “Love You Like”.

The lyrics of “Love You Like” went viral on instagram and Twitter, and was on top 3 trending topics on Twitter, it was co-signed by one of the biggest female artists in Africa “Yemi Alade”.





Please, tell us about your background and early life?

X-TWO J : Growing up for me was one of the best parts of my entire life. I actually lack nothing as a kid, my father was doing very very great in his businesses. If I start telling you all the stories we will not leave here “smile”. And for my background and the rest of your questions, I’m from Abia State, born in Adamawa State which is the northern part of our country Nigeria, I spent my formative years in Adamawa then move back to my hometown “Abia state” at the age of 10, my father decided to take me and my siblings back to our home for secondary school, it was a missionary school “smile”

You went to a seminary, how did you start music, what influenced you?

Actually my father did influence me, he is my core lover, he listened to any genre of music as long as it sound good to him, he actually influenced all my siblings as well, we all love music in our family, then my 2 elder brothers were good in miming songs in their school parties, I was just the only one who later went after it as a career.

Tell us about your music journey?

I was obsessed with music that it went from just being a music lover who just love listening to writing & composing my own songs during my JSS2, Tho I did sing in my church back in my Sunday school time as a kid but it was nothing serious. During my SS2 I was the best noise maker in the class cause i do make drums with my school desk and free-styling to my class mate, i could Remember I start lacking interest in studies but one thing that amazed me is how I still maintain being among the best 10 student.

After my secondary education, I decided to move to Lagos to pursue my dreams, I was 17 at that time and my skills in writing music has improved than before, I recorded my first demo song at a studio in Ajegunle, I can’t remember the studio name right now (smiling), i paid 5,000 naira for the studio session, and that 5,000 naira was the first salary i received working as a sales boy when i came to Lagos”. Here in Lagos I started performing in bars, clubs and schools and recording more music.

Around 2012 to 2014, I own a studio at 23Road Festac town, then a lot of artists like, Solidstar, Patoranking, Konga, Ycee, TKB PUFF, Mr 2Kay and a lot more do come to my studio, we all make music in my studio, I also had a producer who worked in my studio, his name is “Papito”.

In 2017 I won MTN MUSIC PLUS NEXTRATED ARTIST FIRST PRIZE WINNER. With a song i released back in 2016.

As an upcoming artist, what are the challenges you face and are there any pressures rising from the African scene?

Yeah, I did face a lot and a lot of challenges but you know challenges is what brings out the best in us. And i’m that kind of Person whom do not give excuses with challenges, I will always strive to find my way up. And for the pressure… No I don’t let anything pressure me, my love for music surpasses any pressure.

Take us through your previous releases and the process of creating them?

I have put out 20 songs officially as an independent artist. 2016 I released 2 mixtapes singles “Lappy” and “Love You Like” on the MTN MUSIC PLUS platform, both releases got more than 200k plays on the platform and more than a million streams on other Digital Service Provider like Spotify, Audiomack, Apple Music, Amazon music Boomplay etc. I won MTN MUSIC PLUS NEXTRATED ARTIST FIRST PRIZE. On march 30th with “Lappy”

In 2018 I released a mixtape EP titled “NUDE SOUND”, I record all the songs on the mixtape EP in one night in a hotel just me and the recording producer. months later I released my first official single titled “This year, the same year 2018, the song hit and got me a lot of attention.

In 2019 June, I released a single titled “Coker Boy” representing my hood and it turn out to be my hood anthem till date

Same 2019, I released my debut EP “XX SOUND” which have received over 1.5 million streams on all streaming platforms, I recorded and released the project in a space of a month.

2020 was a year the world won’t forget with the coronavirus incident and so much going on and the death of George Perry Floyd, an African American who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis USA, The end sars & police brutality protest inspired me to released my second EP titled “BLACK IS KING”. Especially “1960” a track off the EP. This project has over 3million streams currently.

How would you describe your genre of music and your inspirations?

I will describe my music as Afro Fusion which blends African inspired sounds with modern day foreign Pop, R&B, hip hop, and dancehall. I love making music on slow-groovy instrumentals songs with heart melting tones, i make songs any age can relate to. And my inspiration comes from reality of life, saying things the way they are with my music.

What should your fans be expecting from you this year?

This year is going to be special for me and my fans, they should be expecting growth in every angle. I will be giving them new music back to back, my concert this year will be super top notch, and some other goodies I can’t state now, they have been amazing fans from day one.

Actually it been more than 2 years now I haven’t release any new music for my beloved fans yet they stood by me, still jamming my previous releases on a steady cause my streams keep going up in numbers like crazy regardless of not dropping any body of work.

Any advice for the people out there?

Mehn, my advice to everyone out there is be yourself and put your heart in anything you are doing or chasing, do it because you love it and don’t let anything pressure you, God who gave you the talent will make a way for you.

Consistency is the key, if you fall 7 times get up 8 and put God in all your doings, he will never fail you!