Fake Naira news on my page posted by hackers – Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha has said the fake statement on the extension of the old naira note deadline posted on her social media accounts was not authorized by her.

On Tuesday, a statement, which was said to have been signed by Osita Nwanisobi, Central Bank of Nigeria spokesperson, began to circulate on social media.

The statement claimed that the apex bank has been directed to recirculate the old naira notes, adding that they would remain legal tender till May.

The now deleted statement was also shared by Aisha on her official Facebook and Instagram page.

However, in a swift reaction, the CBN disowned the statement and asked the public to disregard it.

But in a disclaimer on her Facebook page, Aisha said the statement was posted by a hacker with the intention to “attack her reputation”.

“It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram, which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted,” the post reads.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for

Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.

“But I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle.

“It is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out who am I sharing my social media handles with, despite being verified accounts, and take all necessary actions.”