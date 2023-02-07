Failure to deplore resources responsible for poor Delta health-sector – Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has blamed failure of the state government to adequately deploy funds to the health sector for the sad commentaries in the medical sector.

OmoAgege who spoke at a meeting in Warri with health practitioners in the state vowed to tackle challenges in the sector when elected.

Senator Omo-Agege who is the Deputy President of the Senate and Senator representing Delta central senatorial district said he was deeply saddened by development from the health sector in the state.

“We are pushing for a better society and improved medical sector.

“It is not that we do not have money as a state but the refusal to deplore resources is the problem. If the governor saw the health sector as a priority there would have been adequate funding”.

Some medical practitioners who spoke said the medical sector was in a very deplorable state , stressing that it needed urgent rescue.

According to them, patients who should ordinarily come to the hospital for proper Medicare were dying at home because they cannot afford medical bills in private hospitals.

Continuing, they said government hospitals that should be a hope to them were in deplorable state.

They further enjoined Senator Omo-Agege to promote competence in his choice of appointments in the health sector when he comes on board as governor.