Failed $54.2m bank guarantee transaction: Forensic firm fumes at CBN, demands apologies

By Prince Okafor

A Lagos-based forensic and auditing firm, Lensview Consulting Services, has raised alarm over what it described as a deliberate attempt by a commercial bank to dodge the refund of excess charge due to its client.

The firm alleged bias, deliberate cover-up and impersonation in the handling of the transaction charge refund by the commercial bank.

The Managing Consultant of Lensview Consulting Services, Mr Henry Foss, made this known to newsmen in Lagos.

He also called on the CBN Governor to investigate the matter with a recommendation for a refund of charges by the commercial bank involved.

According to Foss, Lensview’s client took a $54.2m facility from a commercial bank with an agreed bank guarantee fee of 0.5 per cent amounting to the sum of $227,235.34; but instead of maintaining the agreed charge, a charge of 1 per cent was drawn from the client and this amounted to $554,570.

“After Lensview had established the excess charge, it went ahead to make a case for the refund of $227,235.34.

“When the commercial bank refused to refund the excess of the agreed rate, based on a longstanding offered rate at 0.5 percent, Lensview had to petition the bank on the matter and the CBN carefully reviewed the merit of the petition after which it asked the bank to refund the excess amount to the customer with accrued interest as a standing rule.

“But the commercial bank did not honour CBN’s instruction, instead, it created an email between its employee and the customer’s representative with a claim that the bank guarantee fee had been increased from 0.5 percent to 2 percent, as an offer condition, which the bank claimed to have been accepted by the customer’s representative, who lacked the capacity to act on behalf of the borrowing customer.

“Thereafter, the apex bank made a U-turn on its initial decision. Given the facts of the matter with respect to the practice of banking in Nigeria, it is surprising that the apex bank after its earlier verdict that refunds be credited to our client, made a sudden u-turn in favour of the commercial bank justifying the fraudulent e-mail received from customer’s staff to conclude that the e-mail suffices as an authority for the bank to take the charge based on instructions from customer’s staff without confirmation from customer’s authorised signatories.”

Foss added that, if the e-mail content sufficed, why did the bank charge 1 percent instead 2 percent guarantee fee it stated on the email and who negotiated it from 2 percent to 1 percent?

“Where is the copy of the letter from customer acknowledging the new rate which could have been negotiated or rejected if customer saw it?” Foss asks.

“On January 20, 2023, Lensview also wrote to the Governor of the Apex Bank, as a follow-up to the issue of fraudulent perversion, impersonation and miscarriage of Justice by the Consumer Protection Department (CPD), an arm of the CBN in a petition titled, “Reasonable Suspicion, Likelihood of Bias and Cover up By the Director of the CPD in the Appeal of Judgment between Lensview Consulting Services and the CPD with Petition Tracking Number CIM74368/AST involving the said commercial bank,” alleging that there was impersonation of its person, fraudulent neglect and non-compliance on the part of officers of the apex bank.

“More worrisome is the CBN’s lack of explanations as to why the email chat between these mutual friends on behalf of their organisations sufficed as an authority to move such huge amount from the customer’s very busy account in the books of the commercial bank.

“The CBN, in a bid to cover up this fraud, as Lensview pressed harder, in their letter dated 9/1/2023, to the solicitors of Lensview Consulting services, wrote that one Mr. Polycarp representing Lensview Consulting Services was invited to an interdepartmental meeting with representatives of the CBN in August 2022, where the said impersonator, Mr. Polycarp, affirmed and upheld the unanimous decisions with the CBN with respect to the fraudulent e-mail from the commercial bank, as correct and sufficient to close the matter.

“This engagement of one purported Mr. Polycarp to stand in for Lensview Consulting Services in the said August 2022 meeting is another move by the CBN to cover for the commercial bank on the open e-mail fraud.

”The CBN, in one of their recent letters to Lensview Consulting, wrote to say they have closed the matter based on the affirmation of the impostor consultant they hired to kill the matter.

But Foss said that the CBN soon realised that it had erred by engaging an impostor consultant to stand in for Lensview in the said August 2022 meeting, and they quickly wrote back with efforts in futility to withdraw their letter dated 5/1/2023 where Mr. Polycarp the impostor was referred to.

“This is a public call for CBN to intervene, do the right thing and recommend a refund to Lensview’s client by the lending commercial bank to credit the customer the excess charges it fraudulently deducted from the customer, and its accrued interest till date; CBN should also tender an unreserved apology to Lensview Consulting Services that was impersonated and hence frustrated unduly in the matter,” Foss added.