Explosions shatter homes, businesses of Atiku’s supporters in Rivers

PORT HARCOURT — Explosions have rocked the homes of supporters of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with the Police confirming it has commenced investigations in the incidents.

Bombed with dynamites were the homes of former Managing Director of Rivers State Microfinance Agency, Dr. Ipalibo Sogules, and a gas plant in Port Harcourt, yesterday night, while DC Lounge, a hospitality hub owned by Ikechi Chinda, former PDP Chairman in the state, suffered same fate and Christian Ikiroma, whose home was also bombed.

Accusing the chairman of one of the local governments in the state as being responsible for his ordeal, Sogules said: “Yesterday, about past 11p.m., I received a call from my brother that there was an explosion in my house, a detonated dynamite. Later in the night, I got another call that there was another explosion at the (his) gas plant.

“That three boys came and threw dynamite into the place and as they ran away, the thing exploded and destroyed my generator house and other property. I’m suspecting the council chairman, who had threatened that if he throws dynamite in my house and my plant, won’t I run away?

“All these are because I support Atiku Abubakar. They can’t stop me, I will keep supporting him. Nobody can impose a candidate on me.

“I’ve alerted the state Commissioner of Police to come and check the place. Violence is not acceptable to us. They should play the game by the rules, it should be free and fair.”

He urged the Police to up their game by ensuring that culprits were caught and punished to discourage further acts of violence in the electoral process, adding: “Also one of my friends, Christian Ikiroma, also a supporter of Atiku was affected. His house was bombed. They did this thing simultaneously.”

Police spokesperson, Rivers State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the development said the Police had commenced investigations into the attacks.