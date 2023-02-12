Exploration: Nigeria’s rig count rises 15.2% to 114

Stock photo of an offshore oil rig“Without natural capital accountability GDP growth is meaningless’

. As OPEC harps on new investments

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Nigeria’s rig count, a major index of measuring exploration and production in the oil and gas industry, rose year-on-year, YoY, to 114 in 2022, from 99 in 2021, indicating an increase of 15.2 per cent.



The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, which disclosed this in its Monthly Oil Market Reports, MOMRs, obtained by Energy Vanguard did not state the enabling factors.



But checks by Energy Vanguard pointed to the possible positive impact of the nation’s Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, a comprehensive legislation, targeted at enhancing investment, reserves, output and industry restructuring.



However, on-month-month MoM, the rig count rose to 12 in December 2022, from 10 in November 2022, indicating an increase of 20 per cent during the period.



Nigeria is considered very strategic to OPEC, as it remains the “most populous country within OPEC, Nigeria has around 218 million inhabitants. Located on the Gulf of Guinea on Africa’s western coast, Nigeria covers an area of around 924 thousand square kilometres.”

Algeria leads in Africa

However, Algeria, a nation with about 45 million population emerged as the highest African country with 382 rig count while Equatorial Guinea becomes the least with only four in 2022, according to data obtained from OPEC market reports.



Oil production



Similarly, Nigeria’s oil output rose by four per cent month-on-month, MoM, to 1.235 million barrels per day, mb/d in December 2022, from 1.186 mb/d in November 2022.



Based on year-on-year, YoY, the nation’s oil output also increased to 1.235 mb/d in December 2022, from 1.197 mb/d in the corresponding period of 2021.



New investments



Meanwhile, OPEC has urged its members to invest more resources, targeted at making new oil and gas finds in Africa and other continents.



Commenting on the outcome of its 31st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, OPEC, stated: “The Meeting noted that the severely limited availability of excess capacity necessitates utilizing it with great caution in response to severe supply disruptions. The Meeting noted that chronic under-investment in the oil sector has reduced excess capacities along the value chain (upstream/midstream/downstream).



“The Meeting highlighted with particular concern that insufficient investment into the upstream sector will impact the availability of adequate supply in a timely manner to meet growing demand beyond 2023 from non-participating non-OPEC oil-producing countries, some OPEC Member Countries and participating non-OPEC oil-producing countries.”

Also, the private sector has also identified with the quest for increased investment Africa-wide.

In his interview with Energy Vanguard, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, said; “Following a successful 2022 edition of the African Energy Week, AEW, where $2.5 billion worth of deals to enhance Africa’s energy landscape were signed, AEW 2023 will be bigger and better. We will have a massive Upstream Conference to discuss new exploration and discoveries in Namibia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Congo, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Mozambique and the Maghreb countries while creating opportunities for other forms of energy like hydrogen, nuclear and new renewables, as the continent seeks to maximize its energy mix and developments to achieve a just transition.”



In another interview with Energy Vanguard, Executive Director, Emmanual Egbogah Foundation, Prof. Omowumi Iledare, said: “The current rig count is small, considering that the nation is a major producer with about 37 billion barrels reserves and over 600 trillion standard cubic feet of gas. We need to invest more in order to enable the nation realise its 40 billion reserves target by 2025.”



Prospect

The prospect of increasing the nation’s rig count and by extension exploration and production capacity appears bright not only because of OPEC support but also the relatively high level of planned projects, including Mini Bid Round, involving seven Offshore blocks covering an area of approximately 6,700 km2 in water depths of 1,150m to 3,100m.