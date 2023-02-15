Exousia Fellowship announces independent branches

Exousia Fellowship Inc. has announced the independence of some of its branch pastors with a recent send-forth ceremony held in their honour, officially releasing them to run independent ministries.

Among the branches released included; the Abuja branch led by Pastor Ijafiya Z. Birdling; the Gombe branch led by Pastor Emmanuel Ezekiel; the Taraba branch led by Pastor Joseph John Idoko and the Mubi, Adamawa State branch led by Yakubu Istafanus.

Founder/President of the commission, Elijah Hagin, in a statement made available to Vanguard, said the branches had been granted full autonomy and shall exist and operate independently of Exousia Fellowship Inc. with effect from February 1st, 2023.

“As a way to honour the pastors and thank them for the many contributions they have made, the branch pastors were each rewarded with landed property or equivalent in cash. This is to assist them embark on their personal vision in ministry,” he added.

Admonishing the now-independent ministers, Hagin emphasised the importance of doing the right thing always, replicating to others the good that was done to them, and living a life devoid of greed.

He went on: “Strive to become good overseers and to always remember that God is always with you. Rely on His grace and love in times of need.”