Ex-Real Madrid full-back Marcelo rejoins boyhood club Fluminense

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Five times Champions League winner, Vieira Marcelo, has signed as a new player for Brazilian side Fluminense.

The Brazilian joined his boyhood club as a free agent after he terminated his contract with Olympiacos, after playing 10 games and scoring three goals for the Greek side.

The official Twitter page of the Rice Powder announced the return of their son with the caption “The time to go back has arrived.”

Rumors had it that Marcelo was close to joining his former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Apparently, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that both the Saudi club and the 34-year-old were not close to striking a deal.