Ex-president Jonathan, wife arrive polling unit, cast vote

By Biodun Busari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has arrived at his Polling Unit 39, Ward 13 at Otueke, Bayelsa State on Saturday.

Jonathan arrived in the company of his wife, former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan to exercise their civic rights.

He lauded the security agents, the media and the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and others who have made the conduct of elections successful.

Registered voters/PVCs

The number of registered voters released by the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the 2023 general elections are 93,468,008. While 87,209,007 people have collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, 6,259,229 PVCs remain uncollected.

Security personnel

Already, the Police have deployed 310,973 personnel across the over 176,000 polling units in the country for the elections.

Polling Units

Specifically, there are 176,846 polling units but elections would only take place in 176,606 as 240 of the total figure have no registered voters according to the INEC.

Presidential candidates

There are 18 candidates contesting for presidential election to succeed President Buhari. Among them are Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP; and Rabiu Kwakwanso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

Others include Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party, SDP; Dumebi Kaachikwu of the African Democratic Congress, ADC; Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP; and Omoyele Sowere of the African Actin Congress, AAC.

Also in the race are Felix Osakwe, National Rescue Movement NRM; Prof Peter Umeadi, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA; Dan Nwanyanwu, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP; Oluwafemi Adenuga, Boot Party, BP; Christopher Imumolen, Accord; Hamza Al-Mustapha, Action Alliance, AA; Sani Yabagi Yusuf, African Democratic Party, ADP; Malik Ibrahim Ado, Young Progressive Party, YPP; and Osita Nnadi, Action People’s Party, APP.