Ex-lawmaker reveals new vote buying tactics ahead of Saturday poll

Senator Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has revealed new methods adopted by vote buyers ahead of the country’s presidential election on February 25th.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recently implemented a currency policy that has made naira notes scarce across the country. The development is expected to checkmate the activities of vote buyers in the upcoming general elections in 2023.

Senator Sani, on the other hand, claimed in a post on his verified Twitter page, on Tuesday, that vote buyers have switched from giving electorates cash to collecting their account numbers in order to transfer funds directly because they cannot access the large sums of cash required.

“Vote buyers have resorted to collecting the account numbers of the electorates. There is also sharing palliatives in return for votes,” the former lawmaker tweeted.