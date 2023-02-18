Ex-aide sues Aisha Buhari for N100m over illegal detention

Aisha Buhari

Zainab Kassim, a former Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the First Lady has sued the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, demanding N100m as damages from her and other respondents.

Zainab filed a suit for the enforcement of her fundamental rights against Aisha Buhari.

The other respondents in the case include the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services.

Zainab claimed that some Department of State Service officers acting on the orders of Aisha allegedly abducted her and took her to the Presidential Villa where she was severely assaulted, dehumanised and abused.

According to her, the assault was carried out with the support of officers of the DSS and Police for deleting her posts on social media.

In the suit with the number: FHC/ABJ/OS/202/2023 obtained by our correspondent on Friday, she asked the court to declare her arrest and detention as unlawful. The case has yet to be assigned to a judge.

The spokesperson for the first lady, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, has yet to issue a statement on the matter.