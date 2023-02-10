European Super League may exclude all English Premier League teams

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

As the bid to bring back the European Super League returned, the league may return without English teams in the “new champions league” competition.

Although the introduction of the Super League will have 60-80 clubs in contests, and there indications that the new league may not have any English Premier League team due to the success that the English league has already recorded.

According to The Sun, the new league will be played without English teams as confirmed by the sports marketing firm supporting the Super League A22.

An insider said, ” This is a reverse Brexit. We are talking about a closed league that is trying to justify itself by pitting Europe against England.

“At the same time, they claim they want to emulate the Prem’s success. To say people are bemused is an understatement.”

Although the bid for the ESL was brought up by top European teams namely Juventus, Barcelona and Real Marid, the UEFA is strongly against the issuance of the tournament.

UEFA believes the conceptualization of the league is likely to be a plan for corruption and are stiffly backed by La Liga chief Javier Tebas, who suspects “the Super League is the wolf, who today disguises himself as a granny to try to fool European football.”