Ereyitomi votes at Ogidigben, Confident of Victory

The candidate of the PDP for Warri Federal Constituency and Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has cast his ballot at his Polling unit in Ogidigben, , Warri South-West LGA, Delta State.

Ereyitomi voted around 10:am at his polling centre in Ogidigben unit 15.

While commending INEC for early arrival of materials and accreditation of voters, Chief Ereyitomi expressed confidence of emerging victorious at the poll.

In a chat with Vanguard the PDP candidate urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise orderly and be peaceful as victory is sure.

However Ogidigben has been described as being peaceful as at the time of filling this report.