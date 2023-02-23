Ereyitomi boast economic development with donation of Tricycles, Speedboats, cash

*His Empowerment is gigantic, We ‘ll vote him again, Otumara, Abido, Omare declare

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, has boasted Economic Development in Warri Federal Constituency Delta State, with the donation of tricycles, big boats with 25 HP Yamaha Engines, 40HP Yamaha Engines, 15 HP Yamaha Engines

and cash gifts worth millions of Naira to beneficiaries in his constituency.



While presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Warri, Wednesday February 22 during the Zonal Intervention/ Empowerment Program, Chief Ereyitomi, used the occasion to outline some of his achievements within the last three and half years at the National Assembly.



The achievements reeled out by the Federal Lawmaker, include A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal Medical Centre Koko, A bill for An Act to Establish The Federal Institute of Fisheries Research, Ogidigben, successfully passed and forwarded to Senate for concurrence, A bill for An Act to Establish Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Abigborodo, re-passing of the Federal Polytechnic Koko as well as the enrollment of over 200 students in the constituency for National Examination Council, NECO and enrollment of more than 200 students for JAMB, with the beneficiaries cutting across different tribes and religion.



Ereyitomi, added that he attracted empowerment grant to over 230 women under the poverty alleviation scheme and organized a two-day free Google training for several youths in the constituency.



He stated: “Warri Federal Constituency has never had it this good as we are witnessing here today, wherein so many constituents will be empowered and become business owners, that will help create jobs within their various communities as well as help reduce poverty in the land.



“I have moved some critical motions in the House for the public good and intervention from Federal Government to our people. I have also attracted the supply of medical equipment worth millions of naira to Ajamimogha Health Center, Warri. We have commissioned several water projects spread across the three Warri LGAS and solar powered street lights in rural communities. I have equally built blocks of classrooms and renovated others and supplied modern school materials to aid learning in a conducive environment.



“We have equally embarked on various training and empowerment of our constituents, from which thousands have benefitted and are now evidently living a better life. I hope and promise to do more.

“With these laudable achievements within a short period of three and half years, counting on your continuous support and blessings, we don’t need a soothsayer to tell us that better days lie ahead for Warri Federal Constituency.



“In as much as I would not like to embark on self-glorification, all of you will agree with me that I have been able to justify the mandate freely given to me by the kind hearted people of Warri Federal Constituency. I have learnt very fast and with my experience so far, better things are coming your way. We have been doing it together and we’ll still do it together again, because no right-thinking coach or administrator, changes a winning team vote me again and PDP on Saturday February 25, 2023 I count on your support as usual.



Chairman of the event and Warri South PDP leader, Chief Joseph Otumara, assured that in the forthcoming Saturday February 25, 2023, people of Warri Federal Constituency, “will continue voting and sending Chief Ereyitomi to the National Assembly, he has set the benchmark that no one had dared since creation of Warri Federal constituency”.

Chief Otumara, praised Hon. Ereyitomi, describing him as an achiever and best Reps’ member Warri has produced so far, saying, “his record can’t be beaten in distant time, he’s empowerment is gigantic we will vote him again”.



While urging people of Warri Federal Constituency to continually support Chief Ereyitomi, the PDP Chieftain, charged beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to put the items into good use.

Chief Israel Abido, Chief Frank Omare, , Chief Francis Omatseye, Chief Solomon Arenyeka and others assured Chief Ereyitomi of mobilising Warri Constituents for his victory is sure again at the Saturday February 25 election.



Delta State Deputy Chairman of PDP, Barr. Ada Val Arenyeka, the members representing Warri South Constituency I and II as well as Warri South-West Constituency, Hon. Augustine Uroye, Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru and Hon. Dennis Guwor, respectively, in Delta State House of Assembly, PDP candidate for Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Evang. Michael Diden, Chief Francis Omatseye, Chief Olley, Hon. Omimi Esquire, Honourable members of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West Legislative Arm, Concern Ereyitomi Ladies in Politics, Ojogbojo Ladies, Chief Okumagba, Hon. Aduge Okorodudu, some youths of communities in Warri Federal Constituency, Bishop Dr. Philip Orovwuje as well as other Clerics, attended the ceremony.