Enugu voters call for extension of election

By Chinedu Adonu

Some of the electorates in Enugu State have decried the late arrival of materials and malfunctioning of BVAS in their polling units.

Recall that Vanguard reported that election as at 10:05am, materials and INEC officials have not arrived the polling units. INEC officials arrived some polling units by 12noon with a wrong and non working BVAS.

One of the electorates at Michael Okpara Square, Chibuzo Uzoenyi said that INEC is out to rig the south East out. He said that there was no way everybody at Okpara square will vote unless the election is extended to next day.

He appealed that Enugu residents should be allowed to exercise their legitimate right to vote for their choice and allow their vote count.

Also, at New Haven Primary School, an aged woman who insisted she must vote, said that she have been here since morning but because of late arrival of officials and materials she have not cast her vote till now.

“This election is meant for the people to decide. I came out since morning and must vote even if I should stay here till tomorrow. I am not going anywhere until I vote. INEC is the problem we are having here. They didn’t come as promised. The people came out en-mass but INEC is coming.