Enugu guber: Mbah pledges economic transformation

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

AHEAD of the forthcoming general elections, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has promised a paradigm shift in governance, socio-economic transformation, and Industrialisation in the state, if elected. “Mbah, who received almost unending resounding cheers from the people as signs of satisfaction and overwhelming acceptance of his programmes for the state, also outlined his development plans in all the sectors of the economy, saying his primary target would be to end hunger and eradicate poverty, empower the youths and make the state attractive for investments.

The interactive session, which attracted thousands of Enugu electorate, lay faithful, bishops and priests, traders, members of the business community, interested investors, also had the presence of the governorship candidates of Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, African Democratic Congress, Young Progressives Party, among other political parties.

He noted that the central message in everything he proposed in his manifesto was driven by the principles of good governance, expressing the desire to build a strong, virile and robust private-sector driven economy and create enabling platforms for the youths to fulfill their dreams and compete globally in terms of skills, technical-know-how and wealth creation.

According to him, his proposed plan would not only create jobs but will also attract massive infrastructure that would enable industrialisation by creating an atmosphere of confidence for foreign investors to sink their money in profitable businesses, adding that key indicators such as revenue traceability and accountability.”

transparency, integrity, independence of the judiciary and adherence to the rule of law would be the benchmarks of his administration.

He reiterated that the mission and vision of his government would be to deliver quality, people-focused governance by making the state the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living, and equally to make Enugu one of the top 3 states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product, and achieving a zero percent rate in the poverty headcount index when he assumes office as governor.

The entrepreneur, while expressing confidence that his strategic development plans were achievable within the timeline provided by him, stressed his resolve to move the economy from its present $4.4 billion to $30 billion within the next 8 years through alternative financing model that would radically depart from dependence on the dwindling federal allocations to looking inwards, tapping into the abundant resources in the state, enabling an attractive environment for investment.

Explaining how he intended to achieve an ambitious economy that would discourage youths from migrating, Dr. Mbah maintained that small, medium and large scale enterprises will be encouraged through the provisions of one hundred billion naira resolving capital for traders, entrepreneurs and those planning start-ups, even as he vowed to deploy technology, training, and smart education to integrate Enugu economy into the emerging global digital economy where youths can operate in a state that does not require brick and mortar walls.

The governorship hopeful, even as his speech was intermittently interrupted by the jubilant crowd, with “Our Tomorrow Is Here; our future is guaranteed” renting the large hall, promised to re-invent the agricultural sector where farming would be commercialized, with agro-allied processing industries for upscaling production, processing, packaging and exporting of the different agricultural produce.

Describing agriculture as the crude oil in the state, the business magnate stated that he would construct over 10,000 kilometers of roads to enable access to rural areas, farmlands and markets, which would also redefine rural economy and fast-track development.

On education, health and public sector, Dr. Mbah disclosed that his manifesto had already outlined how school children would be exposed to technology, vocational training and strong civic and moral values that would were designed to catch them young and equip each of them with modern skills that can be commercialized or converted into wealth.