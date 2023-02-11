Enugu Agric Devt Programme commences farmers’ registration

…as farmers to receive free organic fertilizer, herbicide from Southfield

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme, ENADEP, Wednesday, commenced a historic registration exercise of all farmers along various value chains at Awgu Local Government Council Headquarter of the State in order to build a reliable and sustainable database of farmers.

The new Programme Management Unit, PMU, under the leadership of Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi (mni), made this known while explaining that the registration of Enugu State farmers in different agricultural value-chains is one of the policy thrusts of ENADEP for better results from farmers.

According to Onyeisi, the exercise was organized by Southfield International in collaboration with ENADEP, which about 400 farmers from every community in Awgu gathered to be registered and also benefit from the free distribution of organic fertilizer and herbicide manufactured by Southfield International.

Southfield has been training farmers and promoting the use of organic agro products as a strategy for climate- smart agricultural practices.

He also explained that ENADEP and Southfield agreed to collaborate as one of the action plans of Enugu State Farmer Associations Forum, ESFAF, to unite farmers in the State as well as increase their productivity.

He also made it known that during the meeting of ESFAF, which was held at the ENADEP Headquarter on 15th December, 2022, the Forum pleaded with ENADEP to support Southfield International to train farmers in every Local Government Council of Enugu State on how to produce organic fertilizer.

Also during the December meeting, the Forum engaged with candidates contesting during the 2023 elections under different political parties in Enugu State to know their plans for famers.

He also thanked Hon Giovanni Madubuaku for initiating the project and for his continuous training and empowering of rural farmers on the use of organic agro inputs.

Meanwhile, He (Onyeisi) also stressed on the important of climate-smart agricultural practices, therefore urged the Southfield International to continue the good work as he promised to create enabling environment where it will enable sensitize, create awareness, transfer skills and boost their productivity in every local government of Enugu State, while he commended the Ugwuanyi-led administration for paying counterpart funding that attracted special projects to Enugu State, such as: Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project；International Fund for Agricultural Development/ Federal Government of Nigeria- Value Chain Development Programme I ( IFAD/FGN -VCDP )； and Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase-1 ((ATASP-1) – AFDB Assisted.

He appreciated ENADEP’s collaboration with Southfield International, and said it will help farmers in the State increase their production and income as well as attract more people to delve into agribusiness and engage in agriculture.

According to him, the Manifesto of Mbah/Ossai has outlined their agricultural development framework if voted into office, comes 11th March, 2023.

Earlier, Hon Madubuaku, in his welcome address, expressed his joy that the Programme Manager and his Management team from ENADEP came all the way from Enugu to grace the occasion.

In his view, training farmers and promoting organic agro products are his inert desires to improve the lives of his people, contribute to his immediate environment and to the happiness of the people of the world.