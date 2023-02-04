Entrepreneurship holds key to Africa’s economic transformation, says STA Boss

By Moses Nosike

Bright ‘UK’ Ukwenga, an author, speaker, coach, trainer, and digital entrepreneur graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering but realized that his passion is more about engineering minds than machines. So, he reinvented himself as a Mind Engineer, transforming lives and democratizing wealth and well-being by shaping how people think.

That passion also birthed ScribeTribe Africa, a digital media and publishing company that is shaping society through the transformative ideas of thought leaders and subject matter experts. “We help these busy professionals and veterans to spread their ideas, multiply their influence, and reinforce their authority through the publication and distribution of digital products, especially books”.

As an author, speaker, trainer, and digital entrepreneur, how is your relationship with young Nigerians seeking to venture into entrepreneurship?

I am a young entrepreneur myself, and I coach and mentor a few others who are doing well. I believe entrepreneurship holds the key to Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic transformation, and venturing into it early is gainful.

Of course, young people have a huge appetite for risks that can be nurtured to be as healthy as possible. They also have the energy needed to go the distance, and depending on their disposition, they have the humility to learn. Most importantly, they have time on their side enough to bounce back from mistakes and apply the lessons they learn in the process in order to become as profitable as possible. These are my attraction to young people and it’s always a great delight and a privilege to contribute to their success in the best ways that I can.

What do you think an average business start-up needs to become successful?

First, startups need good leadership. It is a well-known fact that everything rises and falls on leadership. Entrepreneurs need to be good leaders who are competent in their craft, having the right combination of knowledge, skills and exposure. They also need to be confident in their ability to succeed, then communicate and treat people well in order to attract and keep the right kind of people, which is the second critical factor of success. Nothing beats working with the right set of people that bring the necessary skills, energy and drive needed to make things happen. And if you must attract and keep them, you need quality leadership as I already mentioned. It’s why I also advocate that startup founders should learn from veterans through mentorship.

Another important factor is to differentiate the business by focusing its offerings on a particular niche. It is better to concentrate your resources on studying and serving a target audience than to spread yourself thin while trying to chase everybody. Besides, being a specialist is a faster route to gaining the visibility and authority you need to take off and thrive as fast as possible.

When these factors are in place, good customer service is needed to attract and keep the right customers that keep the business running. Every customer wants to be valued not just for their money but as a human being. They want to be treated with a sense of humanity and as “stakeholders” in the business.

What message does your book, SixthSense Leadership, convey to the business world?

The #SixthSense strategy is my original ideological framework that drives prosperity for individuals, organizations and positions them for relevance. In SIXTH SENSE LEADERSHIP, I shared mind-shifting insights that challenge leaders to become more in order to do better and achieve more. Productivity begins with the growth of the leader. You’ve probably heard the biblical saying, “Except a man be born-again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” Being born-again speaks about reinvention and the kingdom of God represents unprecedented possibilities. In other words, who you become determines how you see, and how you see determines your response and results. That process of becoming is what leadership development is about. When a leader becomes more, everyone in the business profits.

As a trainer, who is your target audience and where have you made an impact?

As I mentioned earlier, Sixth Sense Leadership works with forward-thinking organizations that want to lead the future of their industries. Some of them are already doing so and want to reinforce their capacity to continue, and some others are aiming to do so and working smartly towards it.

These are the kind of organizations that value what we do and benefit the most from it. Together, our faculty have designed and facilitated training programmes for at least one of the top three brands in every sector of the nation’s economy including telecommunications, banking and finance, technology, oil and gas, food and agriculture, manufacturing, etc.

As a trainer, how best do you think we can develop our youths for future leadership?

First, education is non-negotiable. While the youths have passion, energy and creativity as advantages, these can only be positively harnessed with the right education. This is where training comes in. At SixthSense Leadership, we have special leadership training programmes designed for young people who are just making sense of the world.

Young people also develop by being exposed to real opportunities for growth. Leadership is not just a theory; it’s practical. You have to be engaged to understand it experientially. And you don’t know what a person can do until they are faced with real situations that compel them to think creatively. The constant opportunities to make decisions, communicate with people, manage conflicts, and so on strengthens their leadership.

In training and coaching, what are those challenges you have been encountering?

Generally, there is a human weakness that wants results without paying the price. Some business leaders want their employees to improve their performance without training them. That’s unrealistic. Some leaders are quick to bring up the age-long question of why they should train their employees knowing that the employees might as well leave after being trained by the organization. Henry Ford answered that long ago: “The only thing worse than training your employees and having them leave is not training them and having them stay.” HR managers might want to cut down training costs to impress their boss; business leaders might even cut off the entire budget when the company’s numbers are not meeting the target; none of these strategies is profitable in the long run as it takes trained employees to fix issues within the company. That’s even a cheaper option compared to hiring external hands.

On the other hand, some employees could be reluctant towards training as well. They need to desire growth and embrace training as a way of constantly reinventing themselves to stay sharp, deliver more value, and keep themselves prepared to maximize opportunities in the future as they rise through the ranks. Hence, they should be passionate about receiving training that their organization sponsors them for; and if their organization doesn’t have a training budget for them, they should still seek to train and upskill themselves. It is for their benefit after all.

The other issue is about culture. First, sometimes, what an organization needs is not just a training programme, but a cultural re-engineering programme. Leaders need to know the difference and we are always happy to help them achieve both. Second, a business that values its employees should value training and have it as part of the business culture to nurture the potential of its employees. In other words, training programmes should be a regular part of an organization’s activities, not just a corrective intervention that is deployed when things seem to be going wrong. Being proactive about training this way helps businesses to stay ahead. This is where smaller organizations often miss it when they think that they need to grow big before they start training their employees. No, employees need to be trained in order to take the organization to its next level.