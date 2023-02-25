Enthusiastic voters in Abia unhappy over absence of INEC officials

By Steve Oko

Enthusiastic voters at the polling units at Amuzukwu Girls Secondary School in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, were embittered and disappointed over the absence of INEC officials at the centre.

Some of the voters told Vanguard that they were at the polling unit as early as 7:00 am but could not see any INEC official as at 8:47 when our Correspondent visited the unit.

One of them, Johnson Iroegbu told Vanguard he was disappointed that despite assurances by INEC, polls were yet to commence at the centre.

Another voter, Chinedu Okorafor also expressed anger that INEC officials had not come.

African Democratic Congress, ADC, party agent at the unit, Osita Ogbonna said he did not understand what INEC was planning to do.

He said he had been trying to call INEC officials but they were not picking his calls.

Similarly, Labour Party agent, Chigozie Ukaegbu, said he was beginning to doubt the sincerity of INEC to conduct a credible poll.

He wondered why INEC would delay polls at the centre.

But when contacted, Head Voter Education, INEC , Mrs Rebecca Jim, said she would call the Electoral Officer in the Local Government to know why the delay.

As as 8:56 am when she called back to know if the INEC officials had arrived, she said the EO told her that the officials ought to have been at the centre .