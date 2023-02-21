Ensure electoral processes reflect wishes of voters, NLC tells INEC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to ensure that the electoral processes are not only transparent and fair but reflect the wishes of voters.

Mr Joseph Ajaero, the NLC President, said this in a statement issued at the end of the inaugural meeting of its National Administrative Council (NAC) on Tuesday in Abuja.



According to him, after an exhaustive deliberation, the NAC revolved and directed workers and indeed all Nigerians to come out en mass to perform their civic duty.



“That is by voting in the coming elections and by taking all necessary steps to safeguard their votes.

“NAC warned that the disruption of the electoral process by parties, politicians or their aids or privies or by whoever will not be acceptable to it or the generality of Nigerians who have invested their time and resources.



“NAC called upon the security agencies to guarantee the safety of voters, observers, INEC officials and all those associated with conducting free, fair and credible elections across the country during the elections, ’’he said.



He said that the Congress together with other dispassionate organisations or individuals would not afford to be indifferent or passive in the forthcoming elections.



He said that the NAC strongly warned those with sinister agenda to steer clear.



Ajaero said that the NAC noted that although the battle for the currency notes had since shifted to the Supreme Court.



“We nonetheless urged the CBN and commercial banks to take all steps necessary to ensure the availability of appropriate currency notes to the citizenry,’’ he said.



On state council elections, in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the NLC, he said NAC had resolved to hold state council elections across the 36 states and FCT not later than March 7.



He, however, said that NAC had resolved to direct all the affiliate unions to commence mobilisation for the action in Abia at the end of the 14-day ultimatum given to the government which ends on Feb. 24.



He said this was furtherance to the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) to take all lawfully necessary actions to compel the Abia State Government to pay the over six months’ salary arrears/allowances of workers and unpaid pension benefits.



He said that the NAC resolved to hold the national commemoration of the 2023 May Day in Abuja.