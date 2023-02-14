Ensure conducive atmosphere for elections – Army Chief tells soldiers

…Flags Off Op Safe conduct

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chief Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has directed all General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and other Formation Commanders of the Nigerian Army (NA) to ensure conducive and secure atmosphere in their Areas of Responsibility (AOR) for the successful conduct of the coming 2023 elections.

“You must refrain from hobnobbing with political gladiators and maintain your apolitical stance”, he charged them.

Gen Yahaya handed down the directive while formally flagging off the commencement of Operation Safe Conduct in all Nigerian Army Divisions and formations across the country.

Speaking further, the Army Chief reiterated the unwavering resolve of the NA to strictly adhere to its constitutional role by supporting the Nigeria Police, which is the lead security agency in the 2023 elections security architecture.

He charged the Commanders “to identify and dominate flash points in their AORs”, adding that “troops must be alert, proactive and operate jointly with sister services and other security agencies during the elections”.

While directing the Commanders to deploy requisite logistics to ensure security and safety of citizens during the elections, Gen Yahaya urged them to be professional, apolitical and adhere strictly to extant Code of conduct and Rules of Engagement guiding personnel throughout their operations.

He warned that any infraction on the provisions of the Code of conduct will not be treated with levity.

The COAS maintained that all deployments must be joint and in support of the Nigeria Police.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu quoting the Army Chief observing that all eyes are on the security agencies, and that the citizens expect nothing short of free and fair elections.

It will be recalled that the COAS in an effort to ensure that the laws of the land and personal liberties and rights of citizens are not compromised, recently approved the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Nigerian Army personnel during Operation Safe Conduct 2023.