Eno’s Legal team dispels rumour over PDP guber candidacy in A’Ibom

..Say Umo Eno remains PDP candidate

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE legal team of Pastor Umo Eno, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, has dispelled speculations that a party governorship aspirant and member representing Uyo federal consituency Hon. Michael Enyong, has replaced Eno

Addresing newsmen Sunday evening in Uyo, Head of the legal team, Barr Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN) described the rumour being peddled around especially on social media in the past two weeks as misleading, and outright falsehood.

Nwoko urged Akwa Ibom people to disregard claims by Mike Enyong popularly called Babantan that he is now the PDP governorship candidate following a judgement he obtained recently from the Federal High Court, Abuja, as Pastor Umo Eno was still the guber candidate of the party for the March 11, 2023 election.

He explained that when he visited the website of Independent National Electoral Commissíon (INEC), at the weekend, the information on the website was clearly written that Umo Eno was still the state’s PDP governorship candidate .

His words: “At any point in time you can verify and confirm, that Umo Bassey Eno remains PDP candidate in Akwa Ibom State. Why is it necessary for me to make that statement which is too obvious to be repeated?

“This is because there is this information flying around that Hon. Mike Enyong who is otherwise called Babantan claims that he obtained a judgement from the Federal High Court, Abuja, and that that judgement now makes him Governorship candidate of PDP.

“Let me say the judgement was obtained by fraud and which he has carefully refused to bring to the public does not in anyway tamper with the candidacy of Umo Bassey Eno. As at this moment Mike Enyong has not attempted to present that judgement to the Independent National Electoral Commissíon (INEC).

“I can say that authoritatively. I was in INEC office on Friday, and INEC said they have not received any notice of any judgement from anywhere. What I am saying is that he has not written to INEC, to even attempt to present that judgement or to ask INEC to substitute his name for Umo Eno.

“He has not done it, because he knows the judgement which he obtained by fraud will be set aside. When we discovered that he actually obtained judgement from the Federal High Court, I carried out investigation and discovered that truly there was a judgement”

Nwoko said it was necessary to clear the air to correct the impression relating to the governorship candidacy, noting that by order 14 rule 10 of the Federal High Court, the purported judgement would be set aside based on three grounds of fraud, lack of due service to parties listed, and lack of jurisdiction.

The former state Attorney General even alleged that the purported suits obtained by Enyong were littered with forgeries including result sheets, signatures of National Chairman, National Secretary, and National organising secretary of PDP as well as the returning officer.

“When we discovered that he filed a suit, what we did was to study the judgement.The suit he filed in June 2022 at the Federal High Court Abuja, he, joined Umo Eno as second defendant in suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/820/2022.

Shockingly he went and withdrew the suit, and got it struck out.

“He proceeded to file a new one, on August 1, 2022 with no. FHC/ABJ/CS/1295/2022, and mischievously removed Umo Eno as a defendant, sued only PDP and INEC. He did not serve the PDP the Court processes.

He served only INEC, so only INEC was with him in Court.

“The suit he filed in June he joined Umo Eno as second defendant, the one he filed in August he removed Umo Eno name out of it . So these are fraudulent activities that will make it impossible for any court to sustain the judgement. In Law you ought to know that you should have joined the person whose mandate you are challenging.

“But the good news is that, INEC filed a counter affidavit to that suit, statingin paragraph 4 of the affidavit, filed on September, 21, 2022, that “the names of Umo Bassey Eno and Akon Eyakenyi were presented to it as the candidate/ running mate of the PDP in Akwa Ibom.

“The legal team of Umo Eno and PDP, in reaction to this purported judgement promptly filed a motion to set aside the judgement and also filed a motion to stay execution of the judgement. Also the PDP which was listed as a party in that suit has filed an appeal at the court of Appeal, by their reprensentative, Paul Usoro (SAN).

“So I want to let Akwa Ibom people and the world at large to know that Umo Eno remains the unchallenged candidate of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State for the coming election. Mike Enyong has not had the courage to take his judgement to show INEC because the judgement he is holding is obtained by fraud.

“He obtained a guerilla judgement, which we condemn by all standard. I have seen people write that Umo Eno’s application for stay of execution was refused. The stay of Execution has not been heard, so it could not have been refused”, Nwoko asserted.

Continuing, Nwoko who noted that the

multiple forgeries have all become issues of national interest said: ” By forging documents has put him in trouble. We have in our hands a document forged by him, which reason he is now facing criminal charges.

“I personally signed a petition to the Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State requesting that Mike Enyong should be investigated, and if found to have a case to answer which I know he does, he should be prosecuted. And I am aware that he has been invited by the Police.

“He promised to come on February 9th, but he didn’t show up. The police have declared him wanted. If he claims to be an honourable member, we expect him to peacefully, and decently submit himself to the police for questioning and prosecution”