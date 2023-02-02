…Unveils development agenda for riverine communities

The Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State Pastor Umo Eno, has assured the people of Oron narion of his plan to transform the area into an industrial hub once he is voted into office.

Pastor Eno made the pledge when his campaign train arrived Oron town hall to meet with the leaders and stakeholders of Oron Nation in continuation of his campaign for next month’s election.

Among the issues he promised to actaise for the Oron people are: the actualisation of Ibom Deep Seaport and resolution of all lingering issues associated with the project, enhancement of human capital development, poverty reduction, agricultural revolution, rural development, development of the 129km an economic corridor and the institution of a maritime transport system for Oron.

Speaking during a consultation visit to Essu Nlap Oro, the BoT chairman, Okon Asukwo Enweme said the group was very satisfied with the economic development blueprint of Pastor Eno and had decided to endorse him and vote for him in the next election as the governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Enweme said that the endorsement by Essu Nlap was an assurance of victory for the governorship hopeful, recalling that when in the 2019 election, other groups abandoned the ruling party, the group stood firm and victory was achieved.

Also speaking, the International President of the group, Dr. Akaiso Oboho, said the visit was timely and assured that they were determined to mobilize support and vote to ensure the victory for Pastor Eno and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.