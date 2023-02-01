By Adesina Wahab

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students in the Southwest has warned student leaders not to drag the body into any controversy over the endorsement of some presidential candidates.

Specifically, the body, in a statement on Wednesday night by the Coordinator, Comrade Adejuwon Emmanuel Olatunji, said it was not part of the ongoing muscle flexing between some of the zonal leaders over the endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Senator Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Deputy Zonal Coordinator and the Public Relations Officer are at loggerheads over the two politicians and have reportedly endorsed different parties and politicians.

“There are other NANS national leaders and stakeholders in the South West. All these leaders were not aware and the self-endorsement came to all as a shock.

“NANS Zone D and the leaders and stakeholders in the zone have forthwith refuted the kangaroo endorsements and assured the students of the South West that they would never be traded for peanuts in exchange for their destinies and hopeful tomorrow.

“NANS is an independent body and it is bigger than any individual student at all times. It would therefore be inappropriate for an individual student or students leader to endorse anyone on the behalf of millions of South West students. The endorsement hence does not hold water and it has been considered as a deceit of the highest order because the said leaders proclaiming the endorsement do not, as student leaders, have the outright authority and power to do so.”