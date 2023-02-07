Endeavor Nigeria appoints Oladunjoye new MD/ CEO

…takes over from Faniro-Dada

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Nigerian Board of Directors of a global entrepreneurship network Endeavor, has announced the appointment of Ireayomide Oladunjoye as Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by Marketing and Communications, Endeavor Nigeria, Joy Mabia, which Olaunjoye’s appointment takes effect from 6th February 2023.

According to the statement Ireayomide takes over fromTosin Faniro-Dada,who has led the organization’s operations for two years.

Before joining Endeavor, Ireayomide was Head, Startups at Lagos Innovates. She was responsible for developing and implementing Government- edprograms to support an enabling environment for Tech Startups and Innovation Driven Enterprises to thrive in Lagos State.

Endeavor was established in 1997, Endeavors mission-driven, global organization leading the high-impact entrepreneurship movement.

Endeavor was founded on the belief that job creation, innovation, and overall prosperity flourish where there is robust support for high-impact entrepreneurs.

To date, Endeavor has screened more than 60,000 individuals and selected more than 2,388 founders leading over 1,477+ scale-up companies. With support from Endeavor’s worldwide mentor network, Endeavor Entrepreneurs have created over 3.4million jobs, generated more than $28 billion in revenue each year, and inspired future generations to innovate and take risks, building strong entrepreneurship ecosystems in growth markets.

Headquartered in New York City, Endeavor currently operates in 41 growth markets throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America.

Endeavor launched its Nigeria office in 2018 to select and support the best founders of companies at the scale up and growth stage who recognise a responsibility to pay it forward and multiply their impacting Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

While appreciating her appointment, the new MD/CEO Endeavor Nigeria, Ireayomide Oladunjoye, said, “I am excited to join the Endeavor Nigeria network as Managing Director and CEO.

“I have been a huge fan of Endeavor’s mission and team for many years; hopefully, together with the Endeavor team, mentors and supporters, we can help uncover the next group of Nigerian unicorns, outliers, multipliers, and high-impact Endeavor Entrepreneurs!

“I am looking forward to building on Endeavor’s great platform, selecting more high-growth companies, supporting existing Endeavor Entrepreneurs and the next generation of founders and innovators.”

Also the outgoing MD/CEO, Endeavor, Tosin Faniro-Dada, said, “Leading the Endeavor Nigeria team for the past two years has been one the most incredible journey of personal and professional growth, and it is all thanks to Linda Rottenberg’s 25-year vision of transforming economies, one entrepreneur at a time.

“I am delighted that I had the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful team that supports 33 high impact entrepreneurs leading 16 high growth companies.

“I am happy to hand the wheel to Ireayomide Oladunjoye, who is impact-driven and committed to the future of high-impact entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“I am grateful to the Board of Endeavor Nigeria, under the leadership of Atedo N.A.Peterside (CON), for their support and look forward to Endeavor Nigeria’s continued success.”

Quoting the Endeavor Nigeria Board Chairman Atedo N.A.Peterside (CON), as saying in his remarks, “We are delighted to welcome Ireayomide as Managing Director. We believe her perspective and expertise will add immense value to Endeavor and the high-impact entrepreneurs we support as we continue to scale as an organization.”