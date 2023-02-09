‘End workers’ sufferings in Nigeria’, Ihedioha to newly elected NLC President 

By Chinonso Alozie

The former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has called on the newly elected president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, to use his position to end the sufferings of the workers in Nigeria.

Ihedioha said this in a statement he issued to newsmen in Owerri, through his Media Aide, Chibuike Onyekwu.

His reason was linked to the poverty level and the unbearable situation of Nigerian workers across the country.

According to the statement, “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, expresses profound felicitations to Comrade Joe Ajaero, on his emergence as the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC. His Excellency is particularly delighted that Comrade Ajaero made history by emerging unopposed at the 13th National Delegates’ Conference of the union in Abuja. He decries the insecurity, poverty level and unbearable situation of Nigerian workers across the country.

“While expressing confidence that Comrade Ajaero, being a true democrat, defender of democracy, an astute labour leader with rich experience, will provide an independent and purposeful leadership that will alleviate the plight of workers and indeed restore the dignity of the Union, Hon. Ihedioha tasks the President to remain on the path of patriotism, especially at this time, the nation is faced with several challenges ahead of the general elections.

“He prays to God to grant the new president and his team, His wisdom and grace to excel in this onerous. Comrade Ajaero, a native of Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, was until he emerged as President, Deputy National President of the Union,” Ihedioha said.