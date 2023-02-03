Emenike to Aba Residents: Let’s join forces to rescue Abia from bad leaders

The Abia State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has urged residents of the commercial city of Aba to partner with him to free Abia from bad leaders.

Emenike made the appeal, on Friday, during town hall meetings with the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union, Aba; Old Bende Progressive Union; and Aba Merchants and Artisans Association AMAA.

“If you want a good Aba; and a good Abia State, let’s work together,” he said.

At the meetings, the APC governorship candidate was inundated with lamentations and complaints about poor infrastructure, menace of touts and general stagnation of Abia.

However, Emenike told the various groups that they need to play active role in the quest to make Abia work for all, saying that bad governance has persisted this long because bad people were allowed to remain in power.

“The time has come for Abians to emphatically say, enough is enough. It’s time for Abians to shake off fears and vote out those that have been holding the state down.

“If you want change, you must fight for change and show your strength with your votes,” he said.

Emenike noted that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been capitalising on the docile attitude of Abia people to perpetuate bad governance for 24 years..

The APC governorship candidate, who was accompanied by the state leadership of the party, APC senatorial candidate for Abia South, Blessing Nwagba, and the candidate for Aba Central state constituency, Lady Jane Ogbauta, promised to birth a people-oriented government.

“If you vote for a government that will remember that it is in partnership with you, that government will serve you,” he said, adding, “I ask you to vote for somebody who can add value to Abia and change things for the betterment of all.”

The chairman of Abia APC, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, reiterated his assurances that the APC was determined in its mission to rescue and develop Abia with Emenike as the arrowhead.

He enjoined all well meaning Abia people residing in Aba to support the governorship candidate of APC and all the other candidates of the party to ensure a total change in the sad narrative of Abia.

At the interactive session with members of AMAA, the president of the association, Sir Albert Okafor, told Emenike that “what we want is change and development in the city of Aba and the rest of Abia.”

He said that AMAA, which has 96 affiliate groups was happy that Emenike had come to share with them his vision, progressive, and practical ideas to rescue Abia.

The leadership of Old Bende Progressive Union in the nine local governments of Abia South expressed their satisfaction and acceptance of the APC flag bearer and his zeal to take Abia to greater heights.

Chief Friday Eze, who stood in for the chairman of OBPU, DIG Azubuko Udah, retd, said that the 2023 governorship project of Emenike is the project of Old Bende and a task which must be accomplished.