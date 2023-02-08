Emefiele meets Buhari after Supreme Court ruling on naira swap deadline

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Wednesday ,met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The meeting was shortly after the Supreme Court gave a ruling that stops the CBN from keeping the February 10 deadline for the old naira notes swap pending the determination of the substantive suit on the matter filed by the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara state governments.



The CBN governor had met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Villa, along with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, over the current cash crisis.



It was not clear whether he had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari or what his mission was as he did not speak to reporters during the visit.