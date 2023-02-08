ELECTRICITY: REA signs 342 grant agreements with firms

By Obas Esiedesa

The Rural Electrification Agency, REA, has signed 342 grant agreements with local firms to provide off grid electricity for unserved and underserved Nigerians under the Nigeria Electrification Projects, NEP.





The NEP programme, which is funded by a $350 million World Bank loan and $200 million loan from the African Development Bank, AfDB has so far provided electricity for 6.8 million people, the agency has disclosed.





Speaking at a REA board and management staff retreat in Abuja, the Minister of State, Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba, said the government was determined to bridge grid electricity gap through the deployment of off grid solutions.





According to him, “Renewable energy is the solution to bridge the electricity gap in the nation quickly, which is why we plan to continue to optimize it while drawing in quality investments and private sector participation in the space.





“This administration’s efforts to improve energy access through on – and off-grid electrification solutions are commendable. We must not lose sight of Vision 30:30:30, aimed at raising the generation capacity to 30,000MW by 2030, of which 30 percent will be from renewable sources”.





While commending the agency for its achievements across the country, he disclosed that he would push to ensure that REA has befitting office accommodation and a salary review for its workforce.

On his part, REA Managing Director, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad noted that the agency over the years has continued to deliver on its mandate through an array of impactful projects, quality strategic collaborations, robust research and development, and data driven decision making and investment on people and processes.





He said under NEP, 28,315 mini grid connections have been achieved with another 1.2 million connections made through the Solar Home System installations.