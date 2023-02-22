Elections: Wole Arisekola holds prayers for Tinubu on Tiktok

Publisher of ‘The Street Journal’ Mogaji Wole Arisekola has appealed to Nigerians to join him and his team of prayer warriors in continuation of prayers for the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25th elections.



The Ibadan-based businessman said the prayer session which kicked off six days ago holds at midnight on his Tiktok page. He added that Alfa Kewuyemi Agba, Sheik Idris Almohood, Sheik Omoeleha Agba and other Islamic clerics have been involved in the spiritual exercise.

“We started this prayer programme six days ago and I’m really impressed with the level of energy and commitment so far. By Friday night, we would also have great men of God of Christian faith join live in the prayer vigil.” Arisekola said.



He reiterated that the APC presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu will not disappoint Nigerians if given the opportunity to lead the country in 2023, as he would put the country on the path of progress.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a great leader who has impacted lives and has done so much to build a better Nigeria. We are certain that he will not disappoint if he emerges president in 2023,” he said.



“We are handing over all our affairs to God, so that He can guide us and grant our request so that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu can be President to continue to do what he knows how to do best, which is developing people, building capacity and developing society”, Wole Arisekola stated.