Elections: Why APC leaders are at war with Buhari – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has explained ‘basis for the family war’ between President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former lawmaker noted that the President’s insistence on laying down a legacy for free, fair and credible elections where money does not influence who emerges across board does not go down well with party leaders.

According to him, party leaders are of the opinion that the President’s achievement in office alone cannot win elections for them without massive use of money.

Sani revealed this on Saturday via his verified Twitter handle, @ShehuSani