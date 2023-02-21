Elections: US Embassy alerts citizens in Nigeria on possible protests

By Victoria Ojeme

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has alerted its citizens in the country on possible protests and restricted movements, on February 25 and March 11, being the days for presidential/National Assembly as well as governorship/State Assembly elections.

In a notice on its website, the Embassy advised its nationals to avoid rallies as “they can turn violent with little or no notice.”

It will be recalled that the federal government a few months ago, had issues with the US and Uk government over security alert raised about some Nigerian cities, especially the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, advising their citizens to steer clear.

This time, the Embassy also advised American citizens in Nigeria to have three days of food and water at home in case movement restrictions were extended beyond election days.

The notice, titled ”Security Alert – Possible Protests Leading to Elections and Restricted Movements on Election Days,” read: “The government of Nigeria will restrict the movement of all personal vehicles on election days across the country.

“Information from the government of Nigeria indicates that only law enforcement personnel and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC-accredited election observers will be allowed to move freely along the roads.

“Based on past election practice, we anticipate personal vehicles will be blocked from any and all attempted road movement from 00:00 until 18:00 February 25 and 00:00 until 18:00 March 11.

“Please be advised that movement restrictions may be extended at any time. Be alert to government of Nigeria’s information about the restrictions.”

Also recall that protests have in the past few days, broken out across states in Nigeria amid scarcity of new naira notes and petrol.

Consequently, banks and Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, were vandalised by frustrated Nigerians whose moneys are trapped in the banking system.

President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday banned the old N500 and N1,000 notes and extended the validity of old N200 notes till April 10, 2023.

At least 10 governors have approached the Supreme Court to step aside the directive of the President in the case set to be heard on tomorrow, February 22.