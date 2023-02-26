Elections: Uba Sani commends electorate for large turn out in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has commended the electorates for coming out in large number to cast their votes during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

The APC governorship flagbearer also commended the professional conduct of the officials of the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC).

The lawmaker, who was flanked by key stakeholders of the ruling party in the state expressed joy over the peaceful conduct of the elections.

According to him,.” a moment ago, I cast my votes for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of our dear party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). “

“The process was orderly and peaceful. I commend officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security personnel for their professionalism.”

” I also commend the good people of Kaduna State for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Let us sustain this enthusiasm as we join hands to move Kaduna State and Nigeria to higher heights,” he said.