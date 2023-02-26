Elections: ‘They lack capacity to do anything right,’ Sowore blasts FG

Omoyele Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has slammed the ‘Nigerian state’ over the organization of the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections.

Omoyele Sowore, who ran in the 2019 presidential election but did not receive many votes, did the same in Saturday’s presidential election.

However, he won in his local government, Ondo State’s Ese-Odo Local Government Area, particularly in Polling Unit 14, Aaron Quarter, Ese Odo LGA, where he defeated all the major contenders.

Sowore received 53 votes in the said polling unit, two votes more than the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and eight votes more than the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

As the results from other polling units began to trickle in, Sowore took to his Twitter page to write: