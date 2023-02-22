Elections: Soldiers in Akwa Ibom urged to remain nonpartisan, vigilant

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SOLDIERS in Akwa Ibom State have been advised to perform their job professionally during the coming general elections in the country by remaining, nonpartisan, and vigilant

The General Officer Commanding,( GOC) 6 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, gave the advice yesterday while addressing Troops of 2 Brigade at Ibagwa Barracks, ahead of the Saturday presidential and National Assembly polls.

Oluyede, who is also the Commander ‘Operation Delta Safe’, warned the Troops not to involve in any act capable of bringing disrepute to the Nigerian Army and the country.

He also warned that any soldier found wanting would be penalized, stressing that their duty was to assist the Police to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order during and after the elections.

His words: “Nigeria belongs to all of us. Rspecially for those of us who are soldiers, if we damage our country there is no where we shall go. As your GOC, my duty is to beg you to do what is right.

“What do I mean by that? You are not supposed to support anybody, you are not supposed to disgrace the army by collecting money; you are not supposed to carry ballot box for anybody. That is not your work.

“Everything is clearly stated in the pamphlet distributed to you, which I implore you to read it. The Chief of Army staff has made it very clear, that the Army is nonpartisan. Let the people choose who they want.

“Your duty during the elections is to assist the police to ensure that there is no break down of law and order. The duty of a soldier is not to help anybody and carry ballot box.

“Let me tell you, no civilian can face you and even point fingers at you when you do the right thing. I want to repeat myself, that the only time civilians can insult you is when you do the wrong thing.

” Please, don’t go and spoil the name of the Army and if I find you wanting, you will be penalised. Please, face your work, do it as instructed and do it well. It is an appeal and warning at the same time”

The GOC further advised them to be vigilant at all times while performing their duty during the elections.

“Remember that you have your family to take care of. I want to advise you that as soldiers this is an abnormal times, you must be vigilant at all times. Be alert. Don’t go and waste your life anywhere you are being deployed,”, he advised