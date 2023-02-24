Elections: Police warn personnel against unprofessional conduct

The Police Command in Plateau has warned its personnel to shun corrupt practices, unprofessional conducts and other sharp practices in the discharge of their duties during Saturday’s presidential elections.

Mr Mamman Dauda, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Security in the state, gave the warning at a news conference on Friday in Jos.



He said any personnel found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Dauda said that the command would not spare any act that would tarnish its good image.

”It is expected of us as security agents to ensure that the security of lives and property, voters and electoral officials are properly protected.



”Let me sound this warning that on no account should any of you engage in any form of corrupt practices.



”You have been taught on several occasions to shun corruption and be professional during this election and beyond.



”If you are caught engaging in such act, you will be severely dealt with according to the laid-down principles of the law,”he said.



Dauda stated that security personnel would not intimidate any law abiding citizen during the polls.

He advised residents without the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to stay away from elections venues.

The commissioner also advised residents of Plateau, particularly eligible voters to be law abiding and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.



Dauda promised to deal with any religious and traditional leader making unguarded political utterances capable of throwing the state into chaos.



He called on politicians to play the game according to the provision of the Electoral Act, adding that any politician caught would be prosecuted not minding his or her status.



The commissioner urged residents of the state to cooperate and support the police and other security agencies, towards a peaceful and credible elections in the state.