Elections: Oyebanji thanks Ekiti residents for peaceful conduct, APC victory

…as party wins Presidential, all National Assembly seats

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has commended the people of the state for their peaceful conduct during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, and for voting en masse for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC National Assembly candidates.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Sunday noon declared winner of the election in Ekiti State, having polled a total 201, 484 votes to defeat other candidates in the Presidential election held across the 16 local government areas of the state on Saturday. The APC Candidate was trailed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) with 89, 554 and 11, 397 votes respectively.

Ekiti State Presidential Election Collation Officer, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, announced the results at INEC Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Sunday afternoon.

Governor Oyebanji described the APC victory as a reflection of the love the generality of the people have for the party as well as a re-affirmation of the mandate given to him and the party during the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said he owed the Ekiti electorate a debt of gratitude for standing with him, the party’s presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the National Assembly candidates at the election.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the efficiency demonstrated during the election, which he said was an improvement in previous elections.

“Special thanks to Ekitikete for their peaceful conduct during Saturday’s election and for supporting and ensuring victory for our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all our Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates.

“The Ekiti electorates have continue to conduct themselves in a very peaceful and honourable manner and yesterday was another remarkably peaceful outing. I thank you all for voting massively for Asiwaju Tinubu and all our candidates as promised, even as we look forward to witnessing greater level of development and prosperity in our state.

“We also thank INEC for the remarkable improvement in the conduct of the election. The security agencies were also superb in their conduct and deserve our commendation.

“Special thanks to all our traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders, union leaders, leaders of associations, leaders of professional groups, market leaders, artisan and all political party leaders for ensuring that our state remain peaceful during and after the election. You are the real winners.”, the Governor added.