Elections: Okrika community backs Atiku/Okowa, Diden, Pondi

Hundreds of residents of Okrika community came out en-mass on Wednesday for the unit- to-unit campaign of the PDP in Units 5 and 6 in Ward 9, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Political leader of the Okrika people and Hon. Commissioner for Oil and Gas in Delta State, Chief Emman Amgbaduba urged the people to come out in large numbers on Saturday to vote for Atiku Abubarkar and Governor Okowa for President, Hon. Michael Diden for Senate and Hon. Julius Gbabojor Pondi for the House of Representatives in the upcoming elections. He remarked that these four candidates are highly qualified and would be an excellent representation of the community in the government.

Chief Amgbaduba further said. “Atiku Abubarkar has been actively involved in the Nigeria project for many years advocating for better governance and improved infrastructure. He is an experienced politician who is committed to the development of our country. As you are already aware, my boss, HE Governor Okowa is a highly respected public figure who has proven himself to be a leader with a vision for the future.

“He has worked diligently to improve the economic and social conditions of Delta State and has been a source of great pride to us all. Hon. Michael Diden is highly regarded and loved by everyone in Delta South Senatorial District, while my covenant brother, Hon. Julius Gbabojor Pondi is someone you all know as a very productive, resourceful and respected figure in the Burutu Local Government. He has contributed in no small measure to the development of Burutu Local Government.”

Chief Amgbaduba also noted that the PDP has expressed its commitment to the development of the area and has presented a number of policies and ideas that will have a positive impact on the lives of the people. He emphasized that all four of these candidates have the capability, experience, and dedication to serve the people very well and it is important that the citizens of the community come out in large numbers to show their support for these candidates and to ensure that their voices are heard.