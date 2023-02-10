Elections must hold at all cost, group insists

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Compatriots on the Forthcoming Elections has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that the 2023 general election is conducted “at all cost.”



The group made the call in a statement by its Chairman, Obong Victor Attah, on Friday, explaining that the Compatriots have observed with concern preparations and timelines for the forthcoming national and state elections.



The statement read: “We reiterate our earlier statement that these elections must hold at all costs and must be credible. All actual and perceived threats to the elections must therefore be handled promptly and decisively. Current difficulties facing citizens represent threats to the elections.



“Rhetoric and statements which inflame passions should be avoided by all. In particular, comments that suggest that the democratic elections must end with their candidate’s victory should be condemned.

“All things considered we strongly believe that there is merit in considering the option of holding all the elections in one day.

“While acknowledging that this will pose some challenges to the management of the elections, we consider it a safer option in the light of potential consequential threats to security.”