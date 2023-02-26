Elections: LGA results yet to arrive Lagos INEC State Collation Centre

Several hours after the conclusion of the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos State, no single result from any of the 20 Local Government Areas has arrived the State Collation Centre as at 1.00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections were held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, on Saturday.

Nigerians decide in the ongoing electoral process the next President and members of the two Chambers of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives).

The collation of results was still at various stages in the state, some at the registration areas, federal constituency, senatorial district and local government collation centres.

Several stakeholders including domestic and foreign observers, media, operatives of various security agencies, party agents and others await the commencement of the collation at the INEC office.

While some stakeholders slept overnight at INEC Media Centre, venue of the state collation for the Presidential Election, situated at INEC headquarters office, Sabo-Yaba area, some arrived early morning to see the process start.

Recall that the PDP Agent for the State Collation, Capt. Tunji Shelle, was one of those who came to venue at about 12.30a.m. in the midnight and turned back when nothing was happening.

Lagos state has a total voting population of no fewer than seven million registered voters spread across 13, 325 polling units in the 245 wards and 20 LGAs of the state.

Earlier, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, the Lagos state Collation Officer and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), at the official opening of the centre for final collation of election results in Lagos State at 11.30 midnight, had said that collation centre would reconvene at 10.00 a.m. before it was later shifted to 12 noon.

She said that became imperative because no single LGA result was available at the time.

Our correspondents who visited the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area’s collation centre report that the collation was still ongoing and the House of Representatives had yet to be declared.