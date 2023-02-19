Elections: INEC, stakeholders inspect sensitive materials at CBN in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AHEAD of February 25th Presidential and National Assembly polls in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commissíon, INEC, in Akwa Ibom State and stakeholders have inspected the sensitive materials at Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Uyo branch.

The Resident Electoral Commissíoner,(REC) in the State Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, led State Chairmen of various parties, other officials of the Commission, officials of CBN and newsmen to inspect the materials on Saturday.

Speaking during the inspection exercise, Omorogbe, explained that it became important for leaders of the various polical parties and the media to see things for themselves and properly inform the public that the materials are secured, and in tact.

His words: “We are here to inspect sensitive materials that were delivered to Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), to make sure that the bulk of the items are here. The importance of this exercise has to do with transparency.

“We are making sure that the public is aware that one, these materials are secured, and that they’ve not been tampered with.We’ll actually come back again early next week to go through all the items one by one to make sure they are complete.

“At that point if there is anything that is not here we can quickly request for them to make sure we get them before Saturday. We’ll also invite the stakeholders to see that there is no hanky-panky panky in what we do”

On the absence of some party leaders at the exercise, the REC explained, that all the 18 political parties participating in the coming elections were invited to come and observe the exercise.

” I am here to show the world that the materials are secured. If they decided not to turn up that is not INEC’s business”, Omorogbe said.

Sunday Vanguard observed State Chairmen of the People’s Democratic Party,(PDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Action People’s Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairman and Secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) were present during the exercise.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the exercise that lasted for 4hours, the party chairmen in their separate remarks, commended the INEC for demonstrating transparency.

The State Chairman of YPP, Apostle Nyeneime Andy said, “I want to say sincerely that the leadership of INEC has proven that they are ready for this election. By bringing us here to observe this inspection exercise shows complete transparency.

“It also shows that the elections will not be compromised. I want to commend the INEC Chairman and the Resident Electoral Commissíon Akwa Ibom State for this”