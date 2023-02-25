Elections: INEC appeals for calm, says every intending voter must vote

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State has appealed for calm saying every voter on the queue will vote to accommodate late commencement of voting.

The election started late generally in most parts of the state due to some logistic problems.



The election started late between 12 noon and 3pm in most areas of the state after INEC staff made frantic efforts and alternative arrangement to get its materials and staff to the polling units.

Mr Rex Achumie, INEC Head of Department for Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), disclosed this to Newsmen as the voting is currently ongoing in the state.



According to Achumie, until the last man on the voting queue is attended to, election will never end.

“It will continue till the last man standing on the queue votes in the state.

“Even if it ends at 12 midnight or 1a.m. tomorrow being Sunday, it is valid and our people should be patient,” he said.



He, however, said that the commission was sorry for the embarrassment of starting late, which should be solely be blamed on commercial drivers contracted for the job of logistical movement.

