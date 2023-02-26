Elections: ‘I’m glad you were attacked but survived,’ Onuoha tells Chioma Akpotha

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has slammed her colleague, Chioma Akpotha over attacks on her during voting at her polling unit in Lagos on Saturday.

The presidential election commenced with a total of 18 candidates contesting for Nigeria’s highest office.

Millions of Nigerians took to their polling units to vote in favour of their preferred candidates with celebrities also not left out of the phenomenon.

Akpotha took to her Instagram page to allege that thugs disrupted the election at her polling unit in Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos.

She claimed she was “abused and beaten” by a woman at the venue.

Akpotha also demanded extra security and military intervention at her polling unit.

But in a lengthy Instagram post, Georgina said Chioma does not have the right to complain about electoral violence.

Georgina also alleged that during the 2019 election, Chioma slid into her DM to warn her against sharing posts on people lamenting about rigging and violence at polling units.

She claimed Chioma told her it could paint her brand in a bad light.

Georgina said it led to a now 4-year-old rift between the pair. She also referred to Chioma as a “cow shouting” over electoral violence.

Georgina added that she is “glad Chioma had this experience today but came out safe”.

“I know many may wonder why I am posting this now or speaking about it now, after four years. Well, today’s situation was a reminder of how she mocked others privately and minimized their sufferings. But she felt the need to scream today because she was directly affected,” she wrote.

“You do not only show bravery or compassion or empathy only when it affects you directly. So this is Chioma screaming at the top of her lungs. I hope she is safe. I wish her well, and I pray her vote counts.

“That being said, this same person, Chioma, had the temerity 4 years ago to tell me that my post would create riots and that the election was safe and free.

“Meanwhile, Monalisa posted videos of people being killed in her hometown of Rivers State and was calling on security agents to intervene.

“There were various videos of thugs attacking people and carting away ballot boxes. If you all remember vividly, one thug in Okota was almost killed by voters in Lagos when he tried snatching ballots.

“While I was posting those updates, Chioma Chukwu felt the need to tell me to stop. That I have a brand to protect and that I should say the election was peaceful.

“She will never forget my responses to her and she unfollowed me and I blocked her as well. It is incumbent to end friendships with people who lack or sell their integrity and dignity for a few personal gains. I cut you off.

“Many of our celebrities are compromised. They are all about their brands and stomach infrastructure. Fast forward to today, and here she is, shouting like a cow for her safety.

“And I bet the last four years have not favoured her, hence the change of heart.

“I am glad she had this experience today but came out safe. I wish her well, and I hope she learns from this experience that you can not be in bed with the devil and have the moral authority to call it out.

“When you see injustice in society, call it out. Don’t sugar-quote it. Don’t only scream when it affects you directly. Scream when it affects others as well.

“So Chioma I forgive your ineptitude from four years ago and I wish you well. In case you can’t see this, I hope someone delivers this message to you.”